Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.60 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.12 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.72.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

