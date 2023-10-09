F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $168.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.23.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,515 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $156.32 on Monday. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

