Field & Main Bank Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $208.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $181.32 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.81.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

