Field & Main Bank Decreases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1,295.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 41.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $36.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.12.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

