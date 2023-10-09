Field & Main Bank Has $1.40 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $201.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.80 and a 200-day moving average of $207.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

