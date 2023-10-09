Field & Main Bank Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.5% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

AVGO opened at $840.25 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $346.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $855.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $784.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

