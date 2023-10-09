Field & Main Bank Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,049.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,099.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,826.34. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

