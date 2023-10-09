Field & Main Bank Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 23.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.54 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

View Our Latest Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.