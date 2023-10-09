Field & Main Bank Increases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,510,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 49,547 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 384,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.