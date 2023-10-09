Field & Main Bank Invests $112,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $262.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $297.45. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

