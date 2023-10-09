Field & Main Bank Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Field & Main Bank reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after buying an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after buying an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Up 0.5 %

NUE stock opened at $157.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.51. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.