Field & Main Bank Makes New $83,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $81,133,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,310,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,215,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $22,914,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $18,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $67.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

