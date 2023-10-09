Field & Main Bank Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $7,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Airbnb by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 155,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $4,096,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,668,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,975,838.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $810,234.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,620,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $4,096,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,668,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,975,838.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673,745 shares of company stock valued at $237,435,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.8 %

ABNB stock opened at $122.79 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

