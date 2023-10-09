Field & Main Bank Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $293.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

