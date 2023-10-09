Field & Main Bank Sells 230 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $239,957,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $123.97 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.72.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.