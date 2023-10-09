Field & Main Bank Sells 96 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $248.20 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $233.41 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day moving average of $286.01.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

