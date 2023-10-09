First American Trust FSB Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.1% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $171.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

