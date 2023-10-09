First American Trust FSB Has $279,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.