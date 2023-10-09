First American Trust FSB Has $331,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $235.95 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day moving average is $236.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

