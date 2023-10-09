First American Trust FSB Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tesla by 10.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 4.5% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $813.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

