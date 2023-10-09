First American Trust FSB Sells 3,837 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First American Trust FSB lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,528,000 after buying an additional 76,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,041,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $68.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

