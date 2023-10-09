First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Bancorp

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.73. 2,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,301. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.07. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $25,256.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $332,703.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $25,256.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,703.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,829,104.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,796 shares of company stock worth $76,497. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.