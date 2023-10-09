First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
FBNC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.
In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $25,256.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $332,703.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $25,256.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,703.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,829,104.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,796 shares of company stock worth $76,497. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
