First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FCBC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,416. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 29.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,043 shares in the company, valued at $471,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 197.1% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

