First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCBC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,416. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $563.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $39.39.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 29.29%. As a group, analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community Bankshares

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 16.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 50.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.