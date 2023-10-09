First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FFIN. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $46.08.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.30 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,936,807.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,803 shares of company stock worth $112,147. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,564,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 139,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares



First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Stories

