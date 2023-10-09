First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FFIN. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.44. 20,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.30 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 36.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,936,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,803 shares of company stock worth $112,147. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

