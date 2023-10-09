First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

First Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a market cap of $402.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Financial has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 62.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Financial by 60.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial by 79.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

