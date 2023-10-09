First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 1.0 %

FIBK traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.41. 36,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,376. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 66.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,072 shares of company stock worth $1,797,557. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 30.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

