First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.41. 36,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,376. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,142,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,557. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 89.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

