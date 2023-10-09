First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.52. 114,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,239. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

