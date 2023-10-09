FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.39. 201,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,203. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

