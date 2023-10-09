Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,920. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FI stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.70.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

