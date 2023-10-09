Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

FFIC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 4,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $357.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 197,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 147.6% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 143,052 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,048,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 580,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 118,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.