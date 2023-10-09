Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTV. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

