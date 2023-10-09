Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 38,548 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,548 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises 5.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 213.3% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

RLY traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $26.33. 4,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $519.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

