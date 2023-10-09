Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.0% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,736,075 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

