Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $506,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $26.02. 45,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,531. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

