Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.66 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $235,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $570,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DEHP traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,889. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.