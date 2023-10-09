Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,217 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.