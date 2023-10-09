Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Takes $3.16 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

