Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Farmland Partners makes up about 1.0% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmland Partners

In other Farmland Partners news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 66,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,264,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,963,000.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Farmland Partners news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 31,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,616.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 66,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $678,324.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,264,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,963,000.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $502.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.86. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

