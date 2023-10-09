Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $670.59 million and $3.20 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,723,780 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

