Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Freshpet by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $58.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

