Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.42

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 175139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Frontier Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $986.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196 in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

