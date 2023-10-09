Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.50

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 1582092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Frontline from $19.20 to $18.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRO
Frontline Trading Up 5.7 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Frontline’s payout ratio is 86.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 182.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after buying an additional 3,904,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Frontline by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after buying an additional 2,149,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Frontline by 4.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after buying an additional 207,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after buying an additional 2,271,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- How to Invest in Esports
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.