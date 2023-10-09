General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Shares Gap Up to $219.94

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $219.94, but opened at $228.70. General Dynamics shares last traded at $232.97, with a volume of 421,365 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.
General Dynamics Stock Up 8.1 %
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
