General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.26. 1,497,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

