General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.47.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in General Motors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 50,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in General Motors by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 42,528 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 27.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $1,555,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Motors Stock Performance
NYSE:GM opened at $30.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. General Motors has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Motors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
Featured Articles
