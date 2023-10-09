General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 2.4% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Motors by 11.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 393,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 19.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 37,431 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 1.2 %

GM stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. General Motors has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

