Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $40.05

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $40.05, but opened at $37.81. Global-e Online shares last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 158,266 shares trading hands.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The company's revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

